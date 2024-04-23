Thom Yorke Composes Original Score for Daniele Luchetti’s “Confidenza”
'Confidenza OST' will land on April 26.
Thom Yorke has composed the original score for Daniele Luchetti’s film “Confidenza,” an adaptation of the Italian drama based on Domenico Starnone’s novel of the same name.
“Confidenza” follows Yorke’s previous full-length score and original soundtrack for Luca Guadagnino’s 2018 “Suspiria” remake.
Produced by Sam Petts-Davies, “Confidenza” sees Petts-Davies and Yorke working again with the London Contemporary Orchestra alongside a jazz ensemble which included Robert Stillman and fellow The Smile bandmate Tom Skinner.
In 2019, Yorke contributed music to Edward Norton’s “Motherless Brooklyn,” and in 2022 he wrote two original tracks for the series finale of Peaky Blinders.
Alongside the announcement, XL Recordings has shared a music visual for single “Knife Edge,” starring Elio Germano and Federica Rosellini, featuring its sequence from the film re-cut by “Confidenza” editor Ael Dallier Vega, and a b-side track titled “Prize Giving.”
The score’s intro track, “The Big City,” was teased by Yorke in February within his playlist for The Smile’s BBC 6 Music Artist in Residence series.
Yorke has recently been touring with The Smile (Tom Skinner, Jonny Greenwood, Thom Yorke), who released their second studio-album, Wall of Eyes, in January.
Tracklisting
01. The Big City
02. Knife Edge
03. Letting Down Gently
04. Secret Clarinet
05. In The Trees
06. Prize Giving
07. Four Ways In Time
08. Confidenza
09. Nosebleed Nuptials
10. Bunch Of Flowers
11. A Silent Scream
12. On The Ledge
XL Recordings will release the film’s original soundtrack on April 26, with vinyl and CD to follow on July 12. Meanwhile, you can stream “Knife Edge” and “Prize Giving” in full via the player below and pre-order here.
Photos: Steve Tanner