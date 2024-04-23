Thom Yorke Composes Original Score for Daniele Luchetti’s “Confidenza” 'Confidenza OST' will land on April 26.

Thom Yorke has composed the original score for Daniele Luchetti’s film “Confidenza,” an adaptation of the Italian drama based on Domenico Starnone’s novel of the same name.

“Confidenza” follows Yorke’s previous full-length score and original soundtrack for Luca Guadagnino’s 2018 “Suspiria” remake.

Produced by Sam Petts-Davies, “Confidenza” sees Petts-Davies and Yorke working again with the London Contemporary Orchestra alongside a jazz ensemble which included Robert Stillman and fellow The Smile bandmate Tom Skinner.

In 2019, Yorke contributed music to Edward Norton’s “Motherless Brooklyn,” and in 2022 he wrote two original tracks for the series finale of Peaky Blinders.

Alongside the announcement, XL Recordings has shared a music visual for single “Knife Edge,” starring Elio Germano and Federica Rosellini, featuring its sequence from the film re-cut by “Confidenza” editor Ael Dallier Vega, and a b-side track titled “Prize Giving.”

The score’s intro track, “The Big City,” was teased by Yorke in February within his playlist for The Smile’s BBC 6 Music Artist in Residence series.

Yorke has recently been touring with The Smile (Tom Skinner, Jonny Greenwood, Thom Yorke), who released their second studio-album, Wall of Eyes, in January.

Tracklisting

01. The Big City

02. Knife Edge

03. Letting Down Gently

04. Secret Clarinet

05. In The Trees

06. Prize Giving

07. Four Ways In Time

08. Confidenza

09. Nosebleed Nuptials

10. Bunch Of Flowers

11. A Silent Scream

12. On The Ledge

XL Recordings will release the film’s original soundtrack on April 26, with vinyl and CD to follow on July 12. Meanwhile, you can stream “Knife Edge” and “Prize Giving” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://thomyorke.bandcamp.com/album/confidenza-ost">Confidenza OST by Thom Yorke</a>

Photos: Steve Tanner