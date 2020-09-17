Thom Yorke Soundtracks Lockdown with Clark Remix
'Daniel Isn’t Real (Expanded Edition)' is scheduled for October 9 release.
Radiohead’s Thom Yorke has mixed Clark‘s “Isolation Theme,” taken from the latter’s score for Adam Egypt Mortimer‘s psychological thriller “Daniel Isn’t Real.”
“Daniel Isn’t Real” is a darkly euphoric dreamscape that evokes both rapture and dread. Clark’s mutated orchestral score, set for release by Deutsche Grammophon on October 9, plays a key part in telling the tale of the mayhem unleashed, after college freshman Luke is taken captive by his charismatic imaginary childhood friend, the increasingly malevolent Daniel.
“I took Clark’s score of ‘Isolation Theme’ and simply made it feel like the moment we were entering; being told to stay indoors, entering a new type of silence,” Yorke tells XLR8R. “I guess I simplified it in a way, into waveforms that were being disrupted. I was surprised how frightening it became.”
Clark began working on “Daniel Isn’t Real” around the time he was asked to remix Yorke’s track “Not The News,” so it has a neat circularity closing the expanded edition of the score with Yorke remixing him.
He recorded parts of the release in collaboration with the East/West Orchestra in Budapest, Hungary, including “Isolation Theme,” which he describes as “revelatory in terms of harmonic learnings.” It’s one of his first investigations into more complex harmony, using tonal centres that constantly shift and dissolve in an emotionally engaging way. Certain preparatory MIDI parts were converted and replaced with real cello, viola, and double bass.
“I was surprised how well the MIDI translated to his remix,” Clark says. “He got such a good pure electronic tone out of it. It amazes me how simple note information, if it has a nice shape, can transmit to multiple voicings. This isn’t good news for genres. It’s good news for me though.”
Clark’s Daniel Isn’t Real (Expanded Edition) is scheduled for October 9 release. You can pre-order here and stream Thom York’s remix of “Isolation Theme” below.
Tracklisting
01. Luke Entering
02. Spiral Crackerjack
03. You’re Pulling My Face Off
04. I’m Pulling My Face Off
05. Tickling A Nutter
06. Volatile
07. Realm Promo
08. Cassie Falling
09. Diamond Body
10. Mumanguish
11. Snowflake Banger
12. Experts In Light
13. Isolation Theme (Thigpen)
14. Isolation Theme 2
15. Amor
16. Abyss Thick And Wide
17. Luke Falling
18. Isolation Theme (Thom Yorke Remix)
19. Creel Etude
20. Amor (C.B. Rework)