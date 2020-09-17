Thom Yorke Soundtracks Lockdown with Clark Remix 'Daniel Isn’t Real (Expanded Edition)' is scheduled for October 9 release.

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke has mixed Clark‘s “Isolation Theme,” taken from the latter’s score for Adam Egypt Mortimer‘s psychological thriller “Daniel Isn’t Real.”

“Daniel Isn’t Real” is a darkly euphoric dreamscape that evokes both rapture and dread. Clark’s mutated orchestral score, set for release by Deutsche Grammophon on October 9, plays a key part in telling the tale of the mayhem unleashed, after college freshman Luke is taken captive by his charismatic imaginary childhood friend, the increasingly malevolent Daniel.

“I took Clark’s score of ‘Isolation Theme’ and simply made it feel like the moment we were entering; being told to stay indoors, entering a new type of silence,” Yorke tells XLR8R. “I guess I simplified it in a way, into waveforms that were being disrupted. I was surprised how frightening it became.”

Clark began working on “Daniel Isn’t Real” around the time he was asked to remix Yorke’s track “Not The News,” so it has a neat circularity closing the expanded edition of the score with Yorke remixing him.

He recorded parts of the release in collaboration with the East/West Orchestra in Budapest, Hungary, including “Isolation Theme,” which he describes as “revelatory in terms of harmonic learnings.” It’s one of his first investigations into more complex harmony, using tonal centres that constantly shift and dissolve in an emotionally engaging way. Certain preparatory MIDI parts were converted and replaced with real cello, viola, and double bass.

“I was surprised how well the MIDI translated to his remix,” Clark says. “He got such a good pure electronic tone out of it. It amazes me how simple note information, if it has a nice shape, can transmit to multiple voicings. This isn’t good news for genres. It’s good news for me though.”

Clark’s Daniel Isn’t Real (Expanded Edition) is scheduled for October 9 release. You can pre-order here and stream Thom York’s remix of “Isolation Theme” below.

Tracklisting



01. Luke Entering

02. Spiral Crackerjack

03. You’re Pulling My Face Off

04. I’m Pulling My Face Off

05. Tickling A Nutter

06. Volatile

07. Realm Promo

08. Cassie Falling

09. Diamond Body

10. Mumanguish

11. Snowflake Banger

12. Experts In Light

13. Isolation Theme (Thigpen)

14. Isolation Theme 2

15. Amor

16. Abyss Thick And Wide

17. Luke Falling

18. Isolation Theme (Thom Yorke Remix)

19. Creel Etude

20. Amor (C.B. Rework)