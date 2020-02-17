Thundercat Shares New Single, ‘Dragonball Durag’ 'It Is What It Is' LP is out April 3 via Brainfeeder.

Thundercat has released “Dragonball Durag,” the second single from his fourth studio album, It Is What It Is LP, out April 3 on Brainfeeder.

The new track, produced alongside Flying Lotus, encapsulates Thundercat’s love of humour in music and his passion for the cult Japanese animé Dragon Ball Z.

“I have a Dragon Ball tattoo….it runs everything. There is a saying that Dragon Ball is life,” he explains.

As for the durag: “There are two types of people in the world, the guy with the durag and the guy who doesn’t know what a durag is. The durag is a superpower, to turn your swag on… it does something, it changes you. If you have one in the wardrobe, think about wearing it tonight, and it may pop off because you never know what’s going to happen.”

“Dragonball Durag” follows previous single “Black Qualls,” which featured Steve Lacy and Funk icon Steve Arrington. The forthcoming album, It Is What It Is, is co-produced with Flying Lotus and also features musical contributions from Ty Dolla $ign, Childish Gambino, Lil B, Kamasi Washington, BADBADNOTGOOD, Louis Cole, and Zack Fox. You can read more about it here, with pre-order available here.