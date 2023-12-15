Thundercat to Release 10th Anniversary Edition of ‘Apocalypse’ 'Apocalypse' LP is scheduled for March 1 release.

Thundercat will release a special deluxe edition of his album Apocalypse to mark 10 years since its original release.

The new edition contains two previously unreleased tracks, “Before I loved myself ‘I’ pooped my ankles (true)” recorded with Austin Peralta and Taylor Graves, and “Paris” with Mono/Poly.

The deluxe LP also features special rainbow holographic artwork housed inside a transparent PVC outer slipcase complete with “x-ray” holographic skull print.

Packed with gems including “Heartbreaks + Setbacks,” “Lotus and the Jondy,” “Tron Song” and the all-out cosmic funk bullet “Oh Sheit, It’s X,” Thundercat brings a fusion of pop, soul, electronica, prog rock and funk with his signature basslines gliding sky high to meet Executive Producer Flying Lotus’ astral touch.

Thundercat will be back on tour in Europe in Spring 2024. The UK leg takes in Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester, Newcastle, Bristol, Wolverhampton, and culminates with a special four-night residency at KOKO in London.

Tracklisting



A1. Tenfold

A2. Heartbreaks + Setbacks

A3. The Life Aquatic

A4. Special Stage

A5. Tron Song

A6. Seven

A7. Oh Sheit It’s X

B1. Without You

B2. Lotus and the Jondy

B3. Evangelion

B4. We’ll Die

B5. Before I loved myself “I” pooped my ankles (true)

B6. Paris

B7. A Message For Austin / Praise the Lord / Enter The Void

Apocalypse LP is scheduled for March 1 release, with pre-order available here.

Press photo: Ariel Goldberg