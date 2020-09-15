Tim Sweeney’s First Solo Production Features on Public Release V/A 12″ '415-PR22' is scheduled for October 2 release.

San Francisco’s Public Release will put out a new V/A compilation featuring Tim Sweeney‘s first solo production.

415-PR22 features six new tracks from Public Release’s global family, aiming to take a snapshot of the label’s discography in recognition of its past, present, and future. Besides Sweeney of Beats in Space, the compilation features Tendts, London veteran Richard Sen, and Earth Boys. Debuting on the label are Metropolitan Soul Museum and Fran-key.

Public Release is founded in 2009 by Eugene Whang. Sweeney actually opened the label with Stop Sitting Around / Get Me A Doctor, comprising three Italo disco edits.

Tracklisting



A1. Tendts “Slice the Top”

A2. Richard Sen “Abstract Dance”

A3. Tim Sweeney “8th & Broadway”

B1. Earth Boys “Eboys 2020”

B2. Fran-key “Summer Into Winter”

B3. Metropolitan Soul Museum “Stoneman”

415-PR22 is scheduled for October 2 release on vinyl. Meanwhile, you can hear clips below and pre-order here.