Toada Changes Direction with “Contemplative and Immersive Slow-Paced” EP 'Slow-Paced Tangents' EP is scheduled for November 30 release

Toada, the Portuguese producer born Valdir da Silva, will release a “contemplative and immersive slow-paced” EP.

Slow​-​Paced Tangents comprises six lush and organic tracks and showcases Toada’s “musical prowess” through heartwarming synth sounds and simultaneously groovy transient drums.

While the release incorporates contemporary music production aesthetics, its genesis is rooted in the sonic landscapes of the late ’90s and early to mid ’00s. Drawing inspiration from the slower tempos of downtempo, electronica, hip-hop, and dubstep beats of that era, Toada has crafted an EP that “pays homage to these timeless influences while infusing a modern sonic identity.”

The release will land on Toada’s own Plūma label.

Toada was born in Angola but raised in Lisbon. For more information on his background, check out his XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting

01. Duet

02. Kreuzkölln

03. There’s A New Chapter In You

04. Oi

05. Time Is Elastic

06. Stay In Touch

Slow-Paced Tangents EP is scheduled for November 30 digital release. You can stream a few cuts below and pre-order it here.

<a href="https://toada.bandcamp.com/album/slow-paced-tangents">Slow-Paced Tangents by Toada</a>

Photo by Volker Conradus