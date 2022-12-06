Toada Returns with Second Album 'Acalenta' LP will land on January 26.

Valdir da Silva, better known as Toada, will release his second album next month, Acalenta.

Valdir da Silva was born in Angola but raised in Lisbon, where he developed his earliest memories after his parents had fled the civil war. In 2015, he conceived Toada, an amalgamation of several music projects that began in Lisbon and matured in Berlin, where he bases himself. His releases began in 2018, all of them through Plūma, set up for his own work.

Peso Pluma came first, capturing Toada’s electronic pop sound, and there have since been several EPs and his debut album, Cambiante, which served as a reflection of human diversity.

On Acalenta, we can expect 33 minutes of “lighthearted, sizzling, and simultaneously complex deep tunes.” Artwork comes from Serena Becker.

You can read more about Toada in his XLR8R podcast here, an hour of deep and emotive electronica. In March 2020, he contributed to XLR8R+20 alongside Thievery Corporation and Blue Fields.

Tracklisting

01. Fagulhas Dentro de Ti

02. Conchas

03. Sólido Cintilar

04. Amálgama 1 (Bálsamo / Novo Spot)

05. Agridoce

06. A Minha Cena

07. Vitamina D

08. Vibe Inerente

09. Amálgama 2 (Orla / Tejo / Maracujá)

10. Odeceixe

Acalenta LP will land on January 26. Meanwhile, you can stream “Conchas” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://toada.bandcamp.com/album/acalenta">Acalenta by Toada</a>