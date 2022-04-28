Toada’s New EP is Incoming 'Instante A Fluir' EP is scheduled for June 30 release

Toada, the project of Valdir da Silva, is back with a five-track EP.

Instante A Fluir roughly means the “instant that flows” in Portuguese.

The EP came to fruition in 2021. While in the midst of a pandemic, to da Silva there was a recurrent conversation about the notion of time as being perceived as confusing. Sometimes it rushed, sometimes it slowed down. The EP was made with the intention to heal and renew energies while emphasising the importance of being in the now.

Emotive but fierce, with musical influences from Portuguese speaking countries such as Angola and Brazil, the release combines syncopated rhythms with intricate melodies.

Da Silva grew up around the cooling hills of the Sintra Mountains. Through lessons with electric guitar and performances in various hard rock bands, he developed his basic musical instincts. But these instincts soon took him away from metal and into electronic music.

Then, in 2015, da Silva conceived Toada, an amalgamation of several music projects that began in Lisbon and matured in Berlin, where da Silva bases himself. His releases began in 2018, all of them through Plūma, set up for his own work. His latest work, Viveza, landed in April 2021.

For more information on Toada, check out his XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting

01. Fugaz Euforia

02. Desfoca À Volta

03. Sideral 22

04. Jantarada

05. Jantarada (edit

Instante A Fluir EP is scheduled for June 30 release.