Tobias. Returns with ‘1972’ EP '1972' EP is out February 14.

Photo: Stefan Freund

Tobias. is back with 1972, a new EP out February 14 via Ostgut Ton.

On 1972, the veteran producer and live musician offers up four tracks of layered and meticulously-crafted techno using his extensive archives of tape recordings collected since childhood. Referencing a mix of profound political events in German history and esoteric meditation guides, we’re told that the Berghain resident’s warm, detailed sound “edges beyond the floor toward brain-tingling home listening and wanderlust autobahn escapism.”

Tobias., real name Tobias Freund, last put out a solo EP in 2016, namely Helium Sessions, although he did release Studio Works 1986—1988 last year.

Overall, 1972 features a sound that Tobias. has honed for over 30 years, having initially made a name for himself mixing various pop hits in the ’80s and ’90s while simultaneously producing experimental electronics under various pseudonyms including Metazone, Phobia, Pink Elln, and Zoon.

Tracklisting



A1. 1972

A2. Schism

B1. The Wisdom Of No Escape

B2. Electric Storm

1972 EP is out February 14 as a 12″ and download. Meanwhile, you can hear clips below and pre-order here.