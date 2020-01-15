TOKiMONSTA Announces ‘Oasis Nocturno’ LP with New Single 'Oasis Nocturno' LP is out March 20.

Photo | Bethany Vargas

TOKiMONSTA has unveiled her fourth album, Oasis Nocturno, with a new single, “Fried For The Night” feat. EarthGang.

Oasis Nocturno picks up where 2017’s Lune Rouge left off. Young Art Records, TOKiMONSTA’s label, describes it as the “second act” to Lune Rouge, and “a beautiful left turn wielding a melodic and cohesive project that infuses complex vocals with her psychedelic and smooth production.”

The video for “Fried For The Night,” streaming below, is the work of Romain Laurent. The beat-driven track features a blissed out, transportive melody accompanied by a surreal technicolor landscape depicting TOKiMONSTA and EarthGang experiencing a psychedelic trip at a house party in the hills.

Speaking on the release and collaboration with EarthGang, TOKiMONSTA shares: “Everyone has a moment where they feel fried and burnt, but what about those moments you feel fried and turnt? EarthGang brought their special magic to the studio and we made something other worldly. This song is dedicated to those psychedelic moments where our reality opens up a new point of view.”

Oasis Nocturno LP is out March 20. Meanwhile, “Fried for the Night” is available now, and you can view upcoming TOKiMONSTA North American tour dates below and order tickets here from January 24.