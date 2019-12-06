TOKiMONSTA Shares New Single, ‘Love That Never’ 'Love That Never' is available now.

TOKiMONSTA has shared a new single, Love That Never.

Love That Never follows a tremendous year for TOKiMONSTA, real name Jennifer Lee, that includes the release of her latest Young Art Records project, Young Art Sound II, a Grammy nomination, and a multitude of festival performances. The single is accompanied by a pastel-hued animated visual by Sydney-based studio Babekühl.

TOKiMONSTA adds: “Entering a new stage of my life, I realized how multifaceted love is. It is this beautiful overwhelming sensation that fills us up, but can also leave us empty and bare. This song is a personal reminder that if we foster our own intangible love, we will always be fulfilled. The video is a depiction of our solitary journey to that place deep inside us that is a well of pure joy.”

Stream “Love That Never” below, ahead of new TOKiMONSTA music next year.