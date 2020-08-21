Tokyo’s Sofheso Delivers Brutalist Debut Album on First Terrace 'A RECORD (記録)' LP is out on September 25.

Sofheso will release his debut album on London’s First Terrace Records.

Sofheso is the nom de guerre of Tohru Iioka, a resident at Tokyo, Japan’s Forest Limit club, where he rattles the ribcages of attendees at his monthly party. He released his ARCHIVE tape through First Terrace in 2018, and has previously released works through BirdFriend, Bataskiya Tapes, and Yuritona.

Stacked full of juggernaut rhythms, frenzied vocal samples, and machine-gun drum programming, A RECORD (記録|) showcases four irresistibly rough one-takes. Across its 53 minutes, barely four bars are the same, as Iioka “always takes an unseen path to find fresh rhythmic possibility.”

As part of a tour earlier this year, First Terrace travelled to Japan to do a show with Iioka in Forest Limit. The recording of his performance at that show has been dubbed to tape and will released as part of a special edition, along with the album and a zine of sketches by Kan Togashi, the artist responsible for the album cover.

Ahead of the album’s release, you can hear “ONJJ” in full below, which deals out major bludgeoning damage as chunks of subby utterance boil over into a nimble breakbeat.

Tracklisting



01. ECSS

02. ASR

03. RFF

04. ONJJ

05. KLR

06. WRBB

07. HUI6

08. NDNG

09. YFQ

A RECORD (記録) LP is out on September 25. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here.