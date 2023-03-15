Tom Trago Returns with Album of “Electronic Lullabies” 'Deco' LP is scheduled for April 28 release.

Tom Trago will a new album on Rush Hour.

Deco is Trago’s sixth album and first for the Amsterdam label in a decade. He recorded it following an extended absence from dancefloors, as he cut back on DJ commitments to spend more time with his young family. When he returned to the studio, Trago struggled to get back into the groove, “the desire to make dancefloor-focused music had temporarily deserted him,” we’re told, and he found himself drawn to create “electronic lullabies” that reflected his more pastoral environment that he lives in these days.

Returning to the first synthesiser he ever bought on credit as a young DJ and wannabe producer, Trago sets about “navigating different musical routes without the confines of the club,” we’re told.

The album’s name comes from Deco Sauna, where Trago would go to decompress when he was living in Amsterdam. It features Tracey and Maxi Mill, both of whom are part of his Voyage Direct label roster, but for the most part the production process was a solo endeavour of “musical therapy” for Trago, who wanted “to do things different after years making club cuts and sweat-soaked peak-time workouts.”

In 2018, Trago released Bergen on Dekmantel.

Tracklisting



01. A Dark Oak feat. Tracey

02. Central Park feat. Maxi Mill

03. Never Peace A Puzzle feat. Maxi Mill

04. To Be Left Unlocked

05. When The Sky Is Watching Us

06. It Might Be Forever

07. Blue Dope (digital bonus track)

Deco LP is scheduled for April 28 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “When The Sky Is Watching Us” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://rushhourmusictomtrago.bandcamp.com/album/deco">Deco by Tom Trago</a>