Tomás Urquieta’s New EP is a Reaction to Chile’s Recent Social Protests 'Síntesis de Fricción' EP is out on April 2.

Tomás Urquieta will release his new record on Colombian label Insurgentes.

Síntesis de Fricción showcases Urquieta’s fierce and riot-infused style across three stinging tracks. It’s a reaction to Chile’s recent social protests, and aims to induce a space for rebellion, liberation, and freedom on the dancefloor.

“The EP is completely cognitive with the situation happening in Chile, but it lives within my imagination,” Urquieta says.

“Dopamina,” the opener, is built upon percussive carnage and stabbing subs. On “Síntesis de Fricción,” Urquieta pays homage to Argentine musician Ricardo Iorio. Finally, “Céfiiro” introduces a somber melancholy in which “happiness and chaos coexist under one same roof,” the label explains.

Urquieta, originally from Chile, is a regular on Infinite Machine, recognised for his gritty, punk-infused electronics. You can read more about him as part of his XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



A1. Dopamina

B1. Síntesis de Fricción

B2. Céfiro

Síntesis de Fricción EP is out digitally and on limited edition vinyl on April 2. Meanwhile, you can pre-order the record here, and stream clips below.