Tornado Wallace Announces ‘Midnight Mania’ Album on Optimo Music 'Midnight Mania' LP is out on March 20.

Tornado Wallace has announced his Midnight Mania LP via Optimo Music.

Midnight Mania is the Australian producer’s second album, after 2017’s Lonely Planet on Gerd Janson’s Running Back. It’s inspired by earth, both the planet and actual dirt itself—”the womb and the tomb of life‘s mysteries and wild manifestations,” Tornado Wallace, real name Lewis Day, explains.

Across five tracks, we’re told to expect an organic, psychedelic, and percussive “masterwork that will rock a dance-floor whilst also being something the listener can lose themselves in.”

To mark the announcement, Tornado Wallace has released a wonderfully trippy and psychedelic video for the title track, “Midnight Mania,” made by 3D video artist Stacie Ant, with scenes by Martin Onassis. The track will be released as a digital single in advance of the album on Optimo Music Digital Danceforce on February 28.

Tracklisting



A1. Midnight Mania

A2. Atoms

A3. Mundane Brain

B1. PNG

B2. Jungle Dream

Midnight Mania LP is out on March 20 on vinyl and digitally. Meanwhile, you can stream “Midnight Mania” below.