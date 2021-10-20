Toy Tonics Offshoot Kryptox Releases Brian Eno-Produced Single by Sissi Rada The single is taken from the Athenian artist's forthcoming debut album.

Today, Toy Tonics offshoot imprint Kryptox released a new single from Athenian artist Sissi Rada.

The single, “ 81948 (2000 OM69),” was produced by electronic figurehead and pioneer Brian Eno, and is the first taste of Rada’s forthcoming debut album, Nanodiamond, which is scheduled to drop on November 16. The album also features co-production by Andi Toma of Mouse on Mars and guest vocals from Greek singer Lena Platonos. According to the press release, the album plays out like “ a strange but pleasant dream, or an endorphin-fuelled flight through the cosmos,” and brings to mind music from the likes of “ Kate Bush, Van Dyke Parks, Kid A-era Radiohead, Katie Gately, and Georgia’s All Kind Music.”

Tracklisting:

A1. Karaburun Peninsula

A2. Athena

A3. Nanodiamond

A4. Maps featuring Lena Platonos (produced by Andi Toma)

A5. Ichthys

A6. Pyrametron

A7. Debris

B1. Too La

B2. Φ

B3. 81948 (2000 OM69) (produced by Brian Eno)

B4. Blueblack Tomb (produced by Andi Toma)

B5. Sorrow

B6. Elegierig

You can stream the single in full below, and pre-order it here.