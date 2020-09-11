Traumprinz Announces New DJ Metatron Album and Two Double-EPs as The Phantasy The records are available for pre-order now.

Traumprinz (a.k.a. DJ Metatron) has announced pre-orders for a quadruple-LP as DJ Metatron and two double-EPs (four 12″s in total) under a new alias, The Phantasy.

Earlier today, Traumprinz shared “sellout,” a new track on the planet uterus SoundCloud page with the message “go shopping” and a link to the all possible worlds webstore, where you can find two new records available for pre-order. The first, a 4 x 12″ double-EP titled ibiza + ibiza pt ii, features a new alias, The Phantasy, while the second is a 4 x 12″ album as DJ Metatron titled loops of infinity (a rave loveletter).

As is usually the case with Traumprinz, there’s no other information presented—but if you click “no” on the homepage, the page reloads a sign of an Eivissa page, suggesting previews of the The Phastasy releases.

The releases continue an unusually active year for Traumprinz, who dropped three all-originals mixes back in May as DJ Healer.

You can pre-order the new records here, with “sellout” streaming below.