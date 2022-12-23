Traumprinz Delivers New Mix of Originals 'Life' is available now.

Traumprinz, the artist also known as DJ Healer, DJ Metatron, Irini, and Prince of Denmark, has released a new mix.

“Life,” available now through the mysterious artist’s Soundcloud page, spans 16 original cuts. It’s the first mix he’s shared in more than a year, since 2021’s lost in dreams. Last year, he also released “to all dreamers” and “to all dancers.“

Traumprinz remains anonymous, but he has amassed a cult following for his hypnotic techno mixes.

Tracklisting

01. im rausch der tiefe

02. the day after tomorrow

03. about leaving

04. elevate this

05. floodgate

06. the luring of the beyond

07. closedgates iii

08. take your time

09. psi

10. trippyaf

11. upstairs

12. climber

13. light flooded

14. life (beautiful (no matter what))

15. broken home

16. outro

You can listen to “Life” in full below.