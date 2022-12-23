Traumprinz Delivers New Mix of Originals

'Life' is available now.

Traumprinz, the artist also known as DJ Healer, DJ Metatron, Irini, and Prince of Denmark, has released a new mix.

“Life,” available now through the mysterious artist’s Soundcloud page, spans 16 original cuts. It’s the first mix he’s shared in more than a year, since 2021’s lost in dreams. Last year, he also released “to all dreamers” and “to all dancers.

Traumprinz remains anonymous, but he has amassed a cult following for his hypnotic techno mixes.

Tracklisting

01. im rausch der tiefe
02. the day after tomorrow
03. about leaving
04. elevate this
05. floodgate
06. the luring of the beyond
07. closedgates iii
08. take your time
09. psi
10. trippyaf
11. upstairs
12. climber
13. light flooded
14. life (beautiful (no matter what))
15. broken home
16. outro

You can listen to “Life” in full below.