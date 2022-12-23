Traumprinz Delivers New Mix of Originals

Traumprinz, the artist also known as DJ Healer, DJ Metatron, Irini, and Prince of Denmark, has released a new mix.
“Life,” available now through the mysterious artist’s Soundcloud page, spans 16 original cuts. It’s the first mix he’s shared in more than a year, since 2021’s lost in dreams. Last year, he also released “to all dreamers” and “to all dancers.“
Traumprinz remains anonymous, but he has amassed a cult following for his hypnotic techno mixes.
Tracklisting
01. im rausch der tiefe 02. the day after tomorrow 03. about leaving 04. elevate this 05. floodgate 06. the luring of the beyond 07. closedgates iii 08. take your time 09. psi 10. trippyaf 11. upstairs 12. climber 13. light flooded 14. life (beautiful (no matter what)) 15. broken home 16. outro
You can listen to “Life” in full below.
