Trentemøller to Release Sixth Album Next Month

Trentemøller will release his sixth studio album, Memoria, next month.

Memoria traverses some ground that fans of the Danish musician will find familiar, but it also digs deeper into themes of transience and various forms of continuance. Across 14 tracks, Trentemøller continues to work with familiar themes of light and dark, turbulence and serenity, piercing chill and comforting warmth, “clearly inspired by the inherent antipodal elements of the Nordic environment he calls home,” we’re told.

We’re also told that the record features introspective pieces, shoegaze, and electronic pop. And, as with 2019’s Obverse, which featured vocals from Warpaint’s Jenny Lee Lindberg, Lina Tullgren, and Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell, Memoria includes both instrumental and vocal songs. For the first time, Trentemøller composed all the vocal melodies and lyrics on the album, which are solely performed by Lisbet Fritze.

Alongside the announcement, Trentemøller has shared a video for “No More Kissing In The Rain,” which “gives the impression that it’s easier to find comfort in the darkness when it feels like particles of light are only moments away from assembling,” Trentemøller says. You can stream the video below.

Trentemøller has long been respected as a creator of memorable melodies and lush soundscapes. You can read more about his work in his XLR8R feature here.

Tracklisting



01. Veil Of White

02. No More Kissing In The Rain

03. Darklands

04. Glow

05. In The Gloaming

06. The Rise

07. When The Sun Explodes

08. Dead Or Alive

09. All Too Soon

10. A Summer’s Empty Room

11. Swaying Pine Trees

12. Drifting Star

13. Like A Daydream

14. Linger

Memoria LP is scheduled for February 11 release on In My Room. Meanwhile, you can stream “No More Kissing In The Rain,” In The Gloaming,” “Dead Or Alive,” and “All Too Soon” in full below, and pre-order here.

