Trentemøller to Release Sixth Album Next Month
'Memoria' LP is scheduled for February 11 release.
Trentemøller will release his sixth studio album, Memoria, next month.
Memoria traverses some ground that fans of the Danish musician will find familiar, but it also digs deeper into themes of transience and various forms of continuance. Across 14 tracks, Trentemøller continues to work with familiar themes of light and dark, turbulence and serenity, piercing chill and comforting warmth, “clearly inspired by the inherent antipodal elements of the Nordic environment he calls home,” we’re told.
We’re also told that the record features introspective pieces, shoegaze, and electronic pop. And, as with 2019’s Obverse, which featured vocals from Warpaint’s Jenny Lee Lindberg, Lina Tullgren, and Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell, Memoria includes both instrumental and vocal songs. For the first time, Trentemøller composed all the vocal melodies and lyrics on the album, which are solely performed by Lisbet Fritze.
Alongside the announcement, Trentemøller has shared a video for “No More Kissing In The Rain,” which “gives the impression that it’s easier to find comfort in the darkness when it feels like particles of light are only moments away from assembling,” Trentemøller says. You can stream the video below.
Trentemøller has long been respected as a creator of memorable melodies and lush soundscapes. You can read more about his work in his XLR8R feature here.
Tracklisting
01. Veil Of White
02. No More Kissing In The Rain
03. Darklands
04. Glow
05. In The Gloaming
06. The Rise
07. When The Sun Explodes
08. Dead Or Alive
09. All Too Soon
10. A Summer’s Empty Room
11. Swaying Pine Trees
12. Drifting Star
13. Like A Daydream
14. Linger
Memoria LP is scheduled for February 11 release on In My Room. Meanwhile, you can stream “No More Kissing In The Rain,” In The Gloaming,” “Dead Or Alive,” and “All Too Soon” in full below, and pre-order here.