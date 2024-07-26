Trentemøller’s Seventh Album is His Most Psychedelic Yet 'Dreamweaver' LP is scheduled for September 13 release.

Trentemøller will release a new album on In My Room in September.

Featuring 10 tracks, Dreamweaver combines elements of shoegaze, dark wave, rock, and somber, introspective takes on electronic dream pop, but “in a considerably more psychedelic manner” than the Danisn producer’s previous albums, we’re told.

It also represents “an obvious artistic leap,” treading new ground while retaining the overall plot.

It features vocals from Iceland’s Disa, who has been in Trentemøller’s fold since the tour of Memoria, Trentemøller’s last album, released in 2022.

Dig into Anders Trentemøller’s discography, and you’ll find some of the most cherished electronic music of the past two decades. At its foundation lies a non-conformist attitude and an upbringing centred around two contrasting musical landscapes: rock and electronic. For information on him and his work, check out his XLR8R feature here.

Tracklisting



01. A Different Light

02. Nightfall

03. Dreamweavers

04. I Give My Tears

05. Behind My Eyes

06. Hollow

07. Empty Beaches

08. In A Storm

09. Winter’s Ghost

10. Closure

Dreamweaver LP is scheduled for September 13 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “A Different Light,” “Nightfall,” and “Dreamweavers” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://trentemoller.bandcamp.com/album/dreamweaver">Dreamweaver by Trentemøller</a>

Photo: Philippe Mazzoni