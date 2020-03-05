Tresor Welcomes Minimal Violence for Three-EP Series 'Phase One' EP will release on April 24.

Tresor Records will welcome Minimal Violence to the label, starting with the first chapter in a series of three records entitled DESTROY —> [physical] REALITY [psychic] <— TRUST, to be released over the next 12 months.

The Vancouver, Canada duo released an album on Technicolour last year, following outings on Lobster Theremin and 1080p. We’re told that their Tresor debut sits “at the furthest edges of their idiosyncratic brand of ferocious hardware techno,” and that this first EP, Phase One, mirrors the explosive cut and thrust of their live sets.

“Throughout, Ash Luk and Lida P cut their cinematic melodies into a clattering rave hole, unceasingly revising the gravitational pull in each direction,” the label adds.

You can read more about Minimal Violence in their XLR8R feature here.

Tracklisting



A1. Ravebomb (Original Mix)

A2. Ravebomb (Fire Mix)

B1. Perfect Rendition

B2. The Next Screen Is Death

Phase One will release on April 24 on 180g. 12” vinyl and digitally. Meanwhile, you can stream “The Next Screen Is Death” in full below. The second and third phases will be announced soon.