Tricky Shares Lonely Guest’s Debut Single Featuring IDLES’ Joe Talbot and Vocalist Marta 'Pre War Tension' is available now.

Tricky‘s False Idols label has shared Pre War Tension, the debut single by Lonely Guest. The track features IDLES’ Joe Talbot, vocalist Marta, and Tricky himself, who produced it and contributes a verse.

It’s still unclear who Lonely Guest is, but according to the credits the songwriters are Tricky, Marta, and Talbot, as well as an artist named Freeez. The track slinks with guitar and noir synth, opening with Talblot’s near-chant before Marta’s magnetic voice joins in.

We’re told that Lonely Guest “lays at the centre of a new era and network of artists for False Idols, which draw together on a unique vision for a contemporary independent record label.”

Tracklisting

01. Pre War Tension

Pre War Tension is available now. You can stream it in full below and order it here.