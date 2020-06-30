Tricky Unveils 14th Studio Album, ‘Fall To Pieces’ 'Fall To Pieces' LP is out on September 4.

Tricky will release Fall To Pieces, his 14th studio album, on September 4 via his own False Idols label.

Tricky, real name Adrian Thaws, recorded Fall To Pieces in his Berlin studio in late 2019. He’s keen to point out that the tracks on the record can be deceptive; often short, they also end abruptly, moving on to the next without warning.

The instruments across the album vary from bursts of tense synths, distorted dial tones, and samples, and the lyrics are dark and dense. The majority of the tracks, including lead single “Fall Please,” rely on Marta Złakowska, whom Tricky discovered during a European tour when he was left without a vocalist on the opening night.

“Fall Please,” streaming below, has a twisted accessibility that surprised even the man who wrote it. “With most of my stuff, there’s nothing else like it around,” Tricky says. “But with ‘Fall Please,’ I’ve managed to do something I’ve never been able to before, which is that everyone can feel it, even people who don’t know my music. It’s my version of pop music, the closest I’ve got to making pop.”

The album comes in the midst of a busy period for Tricky. In the last year, he’s dropped the enchanting 20,20 EP and put out an autobiography, “Hell Is Round The Corner.”

Tracklisting



01. Thinking Of

02. Close Now

03. Running Off

04. I’m In The Doorway

05. Hate This Pain

06. Chills Me To The Bone

07. Fall Please

08. Take Me Shopping

09. Like A Stone

10. Throws Me Around

11. Vietnam

Fall To Pieces LP is out on vinyl, CD, and digitally on September 4. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here, and stream “Fall Please” below.