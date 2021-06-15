TSHA Unveils EP of Uplifting, Summer House on Ninja Tune 'OnlyL' EP is scheduled for Augst 27 release.

Photo by Annie Reid

Ninja Tune will release a new EP from TSHA, real name Teisha Matthews.

Matthews became inspired to begin producing after spending some time in Berlin, and her approach to music is diverse and intricate, and influenced by the work of Bonobo, Jon Hopkins, Floating Points, and Four Tet. OnlyL is her first full release of the year, and it arrives off the back of her Essential Mix and Flowers, released last year on Ninja Tune’s Counter Records imprint.

Alongside today’s announcement, Matthews has shared the title track, an exhibition in her genre-defying, classy electronic pop. It features vocals from NIMMO (a.k.a Sarah Nimmo and Reva Gauntlett), with Matthews juxtaposing the dark lyrics against the track’s upbeat instrumental.

Artwork for OnlyL is by illustrator Felicity Marshall.

Tracklisting

01. OnlyL (feat. NIMMO)

02. Power

03. I Know

OnlyL EP is scheduled for Augst 27 release. Meanwhile, you can stream the title track featuring NIMMO in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://tshamusic.bandcamp.com/album/onlyl">OnlyL by TSHA</a>