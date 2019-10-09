Tsuruda Signs to Alpha Pup for New EP 'FUBAR' EP is out now.

Tsuruda has released a new EP on Alpha Pup, titled FUBAR.

The 10-track EP (incl. bonus track) is Thomas Tsuruda’s first outing on Alpha Pup, following five self-released LPs plus numerous singles on labels like Team Supreme and Darker Than Wax. His first official LP, Move, was released in 2016 by Division Recordings, a label curated by drum & bass legend Noisia, and he followed it in 2018 with the album Unlimited Data on Courteous Family.

The Japanese-American producer wrote the EP over the course of the past year in the his Los Angeles apartment. The label explains that the four-tracker “leaves only rubble in its wake,” and that “brains burst into flames. Planets explode. Dancefloors are liquidated into quivering pools of melt that pulsate with every jolt of multi-dimensional bass.”

Tsuruda adds: “I wanted to write something more geared to festivals and the club setting. A shorter release with heavier tracks.”

Tracklisting

01. Prologue

02. Little Mac (feat. Mr. Carmack)

03. Kimchi Crisis

04. FUBAR

05. Caustic

06. Dragon of the Darkness Flame

07. Jokes

08. Hammer

09. Run It

10. Jokes (with Acapella) [Bonus Track]

FUBAR is out now, with a stream below and order here.