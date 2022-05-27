TYGAPAW’s Debut Album, ‘GET FREE,’ Set for Vinyl Release 'GET FREE' LP is scheduled for June 14 release.

Dion Mckenzie, better known as TYGAPAW, will release his debut album on vinyl.

The Brooklyn-based artist originally released GET FREE in November 2020 on Mexican label N.A.A.F.I., delivering an 11-track collection of hard-hitting, cathartic energy exploring Black joy, the active dismantling of imagined limitations, and the eradication of self-doubt using techno landscapes.

During the pandemic, Brooklyn label Mister Saturday Night Records became absorbed by the record.

Upon learning that there was no plan to release the record on vinyl, they started a conversation about making that happen. Two years later, and after numerous pressing delays, it’s now on its way: expect two slabs of orange vinyl with updated artwork and a limited edition hand-printed poster for Bandcamp orders.

For more information on TYGAPAW, check out his XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting

01. Get Free Intro feat. Mandy Harris Williams

02. In Their Fear They Plotted Her Destruction

03. Soon Come

04. Run 2 U

05. Ownland Interlude feat. Mandy Harris Williams

06. Untitled Fantasy

07. Magenta Riddim

08. Facety

09. So It Go

10. Ownland

11 Thank You feat. Mandy Harris Williams

GET FREE LP is scheduled for June 14 release. Meanwhile, you can stream the album in full via the player below and pre-order it here.

<a href="https://tygapaw.bandcamp.com/album/get-free">GET FREE by TYGAPAW</a>