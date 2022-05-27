TYGAPAW’s Debut Album, ‘GET FREE,’ Set for Vinyl Release
'GET FREE' LP is scheduled for June 14 release.
Dion Mckenzie, better known as TYGAPAW, will release his debut album on vinyl.
The Brooklyn-based artist originally released GET FREE in November 2020 on Mexican label N.A.A.F.I., delivering an 11-track collection of hard-hitting, cathartic energy exploring Black joy, the active dismantling of imagined limitations, and the eradication of self-doubt using techno landscapes.
During the pandemic, Brooklyn label Mister Saturday Night Records became absorbed by the record.
Upon learning that there was no plan to release the record on vinyl, they started a conversation about making that happen. Two years later, and after numerous pressing delays, it’s now on its way: expect two slabs of orange vinyl with updated artwork and a limited edition hand-printed poster for Bandcamp orders.
For more information on TYGAPAW, check out his XLR8R podcast here.
Tracklisting
01. Get Free Intro feat. Mandy Harris Williams
02. In Their Fear They Plotted Her Destruction
03. Soon Come
04. Run 2 U
05. Ownland Interlude feat. Mandy Harris Williams
06. Untitled Fantasy
07. Magenta Riddim
08. Facety
09. So It Go
10. Ownland
11 Thank You feat. Mandy Harris Williams
GET FREE LP is scheduled for June 14 release. Meanwhile, you can stream the album in full via the player below and pre-order it here.