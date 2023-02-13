Tzusing Signs to PAN for Second Album '绿帽 GREEN HAT' LP is scheduled for March 31 release.

Tzusing will release a new album on PAN next month.

绿帽 GREEN HAT is the Shanghai-based artist’s second full-length, following 東方不敗 on L.I.E.S. in 2017. It spans 12 intense, club-ready tracks and marks his first album for Bill Kouligas’ Berlin label, which put out his joint effort with M.E.S.H., Split, in 2019.

Conceptually, the release meditates on China’s complicated history of patriarchal heteronormativity, and how these archaic double standards continue to “dominate the culture in pervasive, often invisible ways,” we’re told.

Growing up between Singapore, Taiwan, China, and the US, Tzusing was living in Chicago when his love of music turned into an obsession. After relocating to China for work, he cut his teeth DJing at The Shelter in Shanghai and began refining his musical signature. A slew of EBM-inspired 12″s on Ron Morelli’s L.I.E.S. imprint were followed by his 2017 debut album. You can read more about him in his XLR8R studio feature here.

Tracklisting

01. Introduction

02. 趁⼈之危 (Take Advantage)

03. 偶像包袱 (Idol Baggage)

04. Muscular Theology

05. 孝忍狠 (Filial Endure Ruthless)

06. Balkanize

07. Interlude

08. Clout Tunnel Feat. Suda

09. Exascale

10. Gait

11. 戴綠帽 (Wear Green Hat)

12. Residual Stress

绿帽 GREEN HAT LP is scheduled for March 31 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “孝忍狠 (Filial Endure Ruthless)” in full below and pre-order here.