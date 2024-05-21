Uganda’s Kampire Lines Up Compilation for Strut Records’ 25th Anniversary 'Kampire Presents: A Dancefloor in Ndola' will land on August 2.

Strut Records will release a new compilation compiled by Kampire, a revered East African DJ.

Forging her reputation through memorable performances for Nyege Nyege Festival in Uganda over the last decade, Kampire is celebrated for her sets spanning the full range of African music styles, from the ’70s and ’80s to the present day.

Born in Kenya to Ugandan parents, she spent her formative years in Ndola, Zambia. A Dancefloor In Ndola is inspired by artists and songs that formed part of her soundtrack during that time.

“It is important for me to continually reference Africa’s own musical history,” she explains.

The compilation flows through different East and Southern African genres from Congolese rumba and soukous to 1980s township bubblegum and the rich guitar-led sounds of Zambian kalindula.

“There are styles of music on the compilation which are often considered unsophisticated from rural areas,” Kampire says. “I and other contemporary African artists and DJs draw inspiration from them; it is part of what makes us ourselves.”

Kampire also shines the spotlight on many women in African music from the ’80s, including Congolese legends like Pembey Sheiro, Feza Shamamba, and Princesse Mansia M’bila.

The release lands as part of Strut’s 25th anniversary celebrations. It marks an evolution in the British label’s approach to compilations by showcasing emerging DJ talent from across the world.

Tracklisting



01. Princess Aya Sarah “O Wina Tienge”

02. Meta & Feza “Mivé Temoin”

03. The African House Party Project Feat. Splash, Patricia Majalisa

& Dalom Kids “P-Coq”

04. V-Mash “Naughty Boy”

05. Di Groovy Girls “Ririmi Rotsombela” (Kampire Dance Edit – Digital / Cd Only)

06. Tshala Muana “Djepué”

07. Lady Isa “Djambo”

08. Pembey Sheiro “Sala Ni Toto”

09. Princesse Mansia M’bila “Ngoma Mansia”

10. Samba Mapangala And Orchestra Virunga “Mashariki”

11. International Zaistars & Nene Tshaku “Je T’aime Au Pluriel”

12. M.D. Shirinda & Gaza Sisters “Mabazi”

13. Bwaluka” Founders Band “Kimbera”

Kampire Presents: A Dancefloor in Ndola will land on August 2. Meanwhile, you can stream V-Mash “Naughty Boy” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://kampire.bandcamp.com/album/kampire-presents-a-dancefloor-in-ndola">Kampire Presents: A Dancefloor in Ndola by Kampire</a>

Press photo: Martin Kharumwa