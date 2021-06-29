Uganda’s Nyege Nyege Tapes Welcomes De Schuurman for Archival Album of “Bubbling House” 'Bubbling Inside' LP is scheduled for July 2 release.

Ugandan label Nyege Nyege Tapes will release an album from Den Haag-based producer De Schuurman, Bubbling Inside.

Through the late 1980s, as techno and house made its way around Europe, mutating as it hopped from city to city, one young DJ from Curacao made a mistake that would inspire a brand new sound. While he was performing at Den Haag’s Club Voltage, DJ Moortje accidentally dropped a dancehall track at 45rpm rather than 33, and he let it play out. The crowd loved the squeaky vocals and rapid beat, giving rise to bubbling, or “bubbling house.”

For the next couple of decades, bubbling remained a crucial part of Holland’s Afro-diasporic club landscape. Then, in the late 2000s came Guillermo Schuurman, who followed in the footsteps of his uncle DJ Chippie, one of the genre’s co-founders, and cousins DJ Daycard, DJ Master-D, and DJ Justme. Using Fruityloops, he fused the familiar bubbling rhythms with rap and R&B samples, trance synths, and electro wobbles, and his tracks quickly became a regular fixture on the Dutch circuit.

Today, Schuurman produces as God Full Effect but Bubbling Inside is a collection of his most essential cuts made between 2007 and 2009 using his original alias, mutating trap percussion, dubstep, bass, and eerie synth textures, with a couple of newer productions added for context. Crafted solely for the dance, most of these tracks have never been properly released but they’ve been collected by Nyege Nyege Tapes together with Sascha Roth from Pantropical in Rotterdam.

Tracklisting



01. Brass

02. Fermina Style

03. Nu Ga Je Dansen

04. Pier Je Bil!!

05. Bubbling Inside (feat. DJ Electro)

06. Domina

07. Poeng Ka Poeng Ka

08. Fucking Hard!i! (feat. DJ Electro)

09. I’m Ritch Bitch!

10. Urban Gunz

11. First One

12. Bubbling Freakz

13. Poenka

Bubbling Inside LP is scheduled for July 2 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Nu Ga Je Dansen” below and pre-order here.