Uganda’s Nyege Nyege Tapes Welcomes Julien Hairon (a.k.a Judgitzu) 'Umeme / Kelele' is out on November 1.

Next on Nyege Nyege Tapes is punk ethnomusicologist Julien Hairon (a.k.a Judgitzu) with two cuts of “high tension, cheek-pulling club G-force,” the Ugandan label explains.



Hairon has spent the past six years recording soundscapes and traditional musicians across Asia, Oceania, and Africa, and releasing his work on his Les Cartes Postales Sonores label, along with reissues of tape and CD discoveries on his petPets label. “Umeme” and “Kelele” are his first electronic music productions that result from his residency in Tanzania since 2017.

The two-track release is inspired by the domestic, hyperlocal sound of Singeli, but it’s more stripped and tipped towards minimalism. We’re told that the tracks have been lighting up clubs, back-rooms, and festivals from Kampala to Salford and beyond over summer 2019.

We can expect “incendiary, 180bpm hyper-steppers rhythms riddled with razing drones and field recordings.”

Last month, Nyege Nyege released Electro Acholi Kaboom from Northern Uganda, a 15-track compilation exploring the birth of electronic Acholi dance music in Northern Uganda.

Tracklisting

01. Umeme

02. Kelele

Umeme / Kelele is out on November 1 via Nyege Nyege Tapes.