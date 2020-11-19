Ulla and Perila are LOG for Album of Unsettling Ambient Dub Textures 'LOG' LP is available now on Experiences LTD.

Ulla and Perila have teamed up as LOG for a new album of unsettling ambient dub for Experiences LTD.

LOG ET3RNAL stems from a blossoming relationship formed over 2020 lockdown, which first resulted in a handful of low-key trips for Portugal’s Silence Box label in July. Here we can expect a fuller suite of wistful gestures inspired by rambles in the forest.

An obvious reference point is how Wolfgang Voigt’s Gas recordings transmute the ambience of the Black Forest, we’re told, but Ulla and Perila’s take on this notion is more fractured. The album sees the friends weaving synthetic micro-fibres and burnished pads into 11 gauzy visions that soundtrack a sleep-walking sojourn into the woods.

Perila, real name Sasha Zakharenko and curator of Radio.syg.ma, released Everything Is Already There on Boomkat Editions earlier this year. Her earlier work has come on Sferic and Motion Ward. Ulla, also known as Foamy, from Philadelphia, released inside means inside me in June.

Tracklisting

01. LOG 1

02. LOG 2

03. LOG 3

04. LOG 4

05. LOG 5

06. LOG 6

07. LOG 7

08. LOG 8

09. LOG 9

10. LOG 10

11. LOG 11

12. LOG 12

<a href="https://bblisss.bandcamp.com/album/log-et3rnal">LOG ET3RNAL by LOG</a>