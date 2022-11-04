Ulla Delivers Surprise Album of Looped Jazz and Dub 'Foam' LP is available now.

Ulla Straus, better known as Ulla, has released a surprise new album on Berlin’s 3XL.

Foam is the mysterious producer’s first full-length since 2021’s Limitless Frame on Motion Ward. The year before, she put out Tumbling Towards a Wall, one of our favourite releases of the year.

We’re told that Foam is quite a departure from her previous albums, opting for a sort of glitched jazz, dub, and ambient aesthetic. “It just might be the weirdest ambient/pop dislocation of the year so far.”

Featuring 14 new tracks, the album dissolves into a sort of jazzed bliss that’s best compared with Jan Jelinek and the piano minimalism of Alva Noto and Ryuichi Sakamoto’s recent collaborations, as well as the memory-frothed echo of claire rousay and Co La.

Mastering comes from Rashad Becker.

Straus is based in Philadelphia, having moved through Kansas and California. She has released music on an array of labels such as Quiet Time, Experiences Ltd, and West Mineral Ltd.

Tracklisting



01. Song

02. Gloss

03. Popping Out

04. Marina

05. Creepy Girl

06. Sad Face

07. Indoor Type

08. Blush

09. For Your Love

10. Scrubby

11. 11

12. Egg

13. Macys

14. Foam Angel

Foam LP is available now. You can stream the album in full below and order it here.

<a href="https://ullastraus.bandcamp.com/album/foam-2">foam by ulla</a>