Varhat Unveils Fresh Music 'Breaking Out' EP is scheduled for December 8 release.

Varhat will release a new EP on Up The Stuss.

Varhat, real name Vincent Lubelli, is the creative mind behind an endless list of aliases, plus multiple Unknown Artist projects and mysterious labels via Paris’ Yoyaku. This is his first release on Chris Stussy’s Up The Stuss imprint, delivering “an eclectic selection of house cuts for all hours and settings,” we’re told.

We’re also told that the EP is a “celebration of all things house music.” It comes with a deep, dubby, and cosmic remix from Paolo Rocco.

For more information on Varhat, check out his XLR8R feature here, and listen to his XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting

01. Breaking Out

02. Nobody

03. Mopho

04. Breaking Out (Paolo Rocco Remix)

05. Backward And Forward [Digital Bonus]

Breaking Out EP is scheduled for December 8 release. Meanwhile, you can stream clips below and pre-order here.