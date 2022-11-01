Venus Ex Machina Next on AD93 with Second Album 'Doxa' LP is scheduled for November 11 release.

Nic Tasker’s AD93 will release a new album from Venus Ex Machina, born Nontokozo F. Sihwa.

Doxa is the second album that the London-based composer, producer, and interdisciplinary artist has released on AD93, following Lux, released in January 2021. Across her music, she draws on her interest in Italian futurism, post-humanism, and the phenomenology of radio communication.

In the years since Lux, Sihwa has contributed sounds and music to a range of projects, including Optimo Music, Hyperdub, and the Institute of Contemporary Arts.

Artwork comes from Noah Baker, with mastering by Kassian Troyer.

Tracklisting



01. Zeus and Metis

02. The Abyss

03. Vier

04. Mirror

05. Galaxy Crimewave

06. Delta of Dreams

07. Cleofus

08. Katak

09. Crush

Doxa LP is scheduled for November 11 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “The Abyss” in full below, with pre-order available here.

<a href="https://venusexmachina.com/album/doxa">Doxa by Venus Ex Machina</a>