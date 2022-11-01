Venus Ex Machina Next on AD93 with Second Album
'Doxa' LP is scheduled for November 11 release.
Nic Tasker’s AD93 will release a new album from Venus Ex Machina, born Nontokozo F. Sihwa.
Doxa is the second album that the London-based composer, producer, and interdisciplinary artist has released on AD93, following Lux, released in January 2021. Across her music, she draws on her interest in Italian futurism, post-humanism, and the phenomenology of radio communication.
In the years since Lux, Sihwa has contributed sounds and music to a range of projects, including Optimo Music, Hyperdub, and the Institute of Contemporary Arts.
Artwork comes from Noah Baker, with mastering by Kassian Troyer.
Tracklisting
01. Zeus and Metis
02. The Abyss
03. Vier
04. Mirror
05. Galaxy Crimewave
06. Delta of Dreams
07. Cleofus
08. Katak
09. Crush
Doxa LP is scheduled for November 11 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “The Abyss” in full below, with pre-order available here.