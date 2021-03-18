Veteran Producer Amir Alexander is Ricky Spitzz for Trap and Hip-Hop Album 'The Hour of The Time' LP is available now.

Credit: Lewis Khan

Veteran American DJ-producer Amir Alexander has released a trap and hip-hop album as Ricky Spitzz.

Alexander learned to DJ and produce in Chicago, and his music has taken him through San Francisco, Berlin, and Malmö, Sweden. He released his first records through the mid-to-late noughties, pushing a rich deep house sound, and he’s since put out work on Secretsundaze and, more recently, Thomas Melchior’s My King Is Light. His second of two albums came in 2018 on Just Jack Recordings, based in Bristol, United Kingdom.

Ricky Spitzz, Alexander’s trap alias, first surfaced in 2019, and The Hour of The Time is the project’s first album. Its title is drawn from Bill Cooper’s shortwave radio show that it’s dedicated to. It aims to assist the listener in “waking up” to the true realities of the “socially engineered matrix of lies we were all born into.”

The album comes on Vanguard Sound!, Alexander’s label specializing in deep house and techno, but also any left-of-center sound.

Tracklisting

01. Hour of The Time Intro

02. Brave New World

03. Gang-Nem

04. Ricky Spitzz!

05. Crop Circles

06. The Hour of The Time

07. Turn Up!

08. Rap Beef

09. Club Goofies

10. Stop Flaugin’

11. Magog Megiddo

12. Fly

13. Organic Robotoids

14. Who Ya?

15. Thots

16. Brooklyn (Netflix and Chill Episode One)

17. The Wolves

18. Red Pills

19. Trigger Immunity

20. 92 Til’ Infinity (Netflix and Chill Episode Two)

21. Country Girls

22. Burnt Offerings

The Hour of The Time LP is available digitally now. You can stream it below and order it here.

<a href="https://vanguardsound.bandcamp.com/album/the-hour-of-the-time">The Hour of The Time by Ricky Spitzz!</a>