Violet’s New Album is a Soundtrack to “Mundane Activities” 'Transparências' LP is scheduled for February 23 release.

Inês Coutinho, better known as Violet, will release her third album on Rádio Quantica.

Across 10 tracks on Transparencias, the Lisbon artist offers “soundtracks for practice of mundane activities.”

With “música para andar de transportes” (“music for taking public transport”), “música para cantar no banho” (“music for singing in the shower”), and “música para passear o cão à noite” (“music for walking the dog at night”), Violet encourages listeners to experiment with the functionality of music as a tool for interpreting the ways in which we occupy time and space. They are pieces that support our routine, helping us to reform the connection between what we feel and what we do, be it work, chores, art, pleasure, or necessity.

Sonically, we’re told that the album mixes genres such as ambient, jazz, jungle, downtempo, and even lullabies, through different methods and sound techniques. We’re also told that the record is made of “unique sonic layers and textures,” based on Violet’s innermost creative impulses. It features the collaboration of some of Violet’s close friends: producer and composer BLEID, who has featured on XLR8R before, and producer and composer PHOEBE. The cover art comes from Dipsy Rei, a Brazilian illustrator and dancer.

Transparencias will be available for free, with the idea being that music is a universal right. The physical format will be available at a few cultural community spaces in Lisbon.

The digital format pre-order is already available on Bandcamp for a small donation that goes fully to the community-led radio station, label, and festival Rádio Quântica.

The physical version of the album, in CD format, is accompanied by a book of poems written by Violet.

In 2019, Violet put out Bed of Roses, her latest album, on Dark Entries. You can read more about her work in her XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. Música para acordar

02. Música para ler feat. Phoebe

03. Música para contemplar a natureza

04. Música para limpar e arrumar feat. BLEID

05. Música para fazer arte

06. Música para andar de transportes

07. Música para cantar no banho

08. Música para passear o cão à noite

09. Música para dançar

10. Música para adormecer

Transparências LP is scheduled for February 23 release. Meanwhile, you cans stream “Música para acordar” and “Música para dançar” in full via the player below, and pre-order here.

<a href="https://quanticaonline.bandcamp.com/album/violet-transpar-ncias">Violet – Transparências by Violet</a>