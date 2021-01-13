Visionist Announces Mute Debut; Shares First Single His third full-length, 'A Call To Arms,' is out in March.

Visionist, the London-based experimental producer, has announced details of a new full-length, A Call To Arms, with the release of its first single.

A Call To Arms will be Visionist’s third full-length and his first for Mute Records. The LP utilizes, for the first time, his voice in the more traditional lyrical form, and demonstrates a shift towards traditional songs rather than tracks. On previous efforts he used his voice as manipulated samples.

We’re told to expect “a landscape of enigmatic songs.” From one point of view, the album is “a musical equivalent of sleepwalking,” and from another the “soundtrack to a world experiencing deep sociopolitical and cultural changes.”

A Call To Arms also features a host of collaborators, including Haley Fohr, who provides vocals on the album’s first single, “The Fold,” and Black Midi’s Morgan Simpson. Meanwhile, Ben Romans Hopcraft appears on “By Design” on guitar, clarinet ,and vocals.

Alongside the announcement, Visionist has shared the video for “The Fold,” an intriguing film which was created using footage filmed of Jonathan Schipper’s 2016 installation Cubicle, from the Rice Gallery in Houston, Texas.

Visionist, real name Louis Carnell, released his debut album, Safe, on PAN in 2015. His second album, Value, came on Big Dada Recordings IN 2017.



Tracklisting:

01. By Design

02. Form

03. Allowed To Dream

04. Nearly God

05. A Born New

06. The Fold

07. Lie Digging

08. Winter Sun

09. Cast

A Call To Arms is set to arrive on March 5 on CD and digital platforms, with the vinyl to follow in spring. You can preorder the release here, with “The Fold streaming in full via the player below.