Visionquest Welcomes Triptease for Debut Album

Triptease will release their debut album on Visionquest, titled Mescaleros.

As Triptease, Topper, Francesco, Jacopo, and Hugo have become stalwarts of Berlin’s Club der Visionaere and Hoppetosse, known for their lengthy collaborative live performances that include analog gear as well as live instrumentation. For each performance, they bring almost the entirety of their studio for long range jams that contain a mixture of prepared material and a hefty amount of total free form improvisation. Often they’ll also invite other musicians to join them.

In their words, the album, their first release, reflects “a concept we like to use to indicate an approach to making music and art in general, inspired by spaghetti western aesthetics and ’60s lysergic emancipation put through the lens of modern technology and science fiction.” They translate that approach into long improvisational jams where they try to feel music as “something alive that can and must change from time to time and also within the same performance.” Their word for this is Mescaleros.

The group recorded the album at various locations, including Tenerife, right under the Teide Volcano, the secret mountain of Guanche mythology.

Tracklisting



A1. Drumses III

A2. Bobby Peru

B1. Tony Little Something

B2. Pseudomartyrs

C1. Duodular

C2. Lo Siento

D1. Song with No Name

D2. Teide featuring Greg Paulus DIGI. Cuore Matto

DIGI. Goodvibe Lenin

DIGI. Teide

Mescaleros LP is out April 10 via Visionquest on vinyl and digital. Meanwhile, you can hear a Triptease jam below.