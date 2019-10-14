Volruptus, Alex the Fairy, and Rachel Lyn Team Up for 3Ddancer Album 'Great Fucking Success' LP is out November 5.

Volruptus, Alex the Fairy, and Rachel Lyn will release their debut album as 3Ddancer next month, titled Great Fucking Success.

The 14-track album offers a glimpse into the trio’s long freeform dance music performances through a selection of pieces taken from live shows over the last two years, including their appearances for Modular Gang at the Oscillate parties.

We’re told that the music spans electro, techno, acid, industrial, gabber, EBM, and hardcore. It’s described as “an uncompromising, unrefined expression of the three interwoven minds—rough, rugged, and raw.”

Tracklisting

01. Deep Sea Boating

02. Can’t Relate

03. 1424 Direct (3D Version)

04. (Melon Road)

05. Gangsters Paradise

06. Triple Denim

07. Siren Song

08. Microwave Dinners

09. And Then

10. XTC&me

11. I Saw No Shadow

12. Critters

13. Swingers Revenge

14. In The Wrong Bar



Great Fucking Success is out November 5. Meanwhile, you can see 3Ddancer’s Boiler Room show below.