Volruptus Next on Herrensauna with Album of Mutant Electro

Volruptus will release an album on Herrensauna.

Moxie, filled with six tracks of “euphoric tension and mutant electro,” is Volruptus’ first album on the Berlin label. His previous full-lengths, 2020’s First Contact and 2016’s self-titled outing, came on Bjarki’s bbbbbb recors and Sweaty Records respectively.

We’re told to expect unruly drums, erratic arpeggios, glitchy bass, and high speeds.

Alongside Alex the Fairy and Rachel Lyn, Volruptus forms 3Ddancer. Their latest album, New Exciting Toys, came out last year.

Tracklisting

01. Anima Mundi

02. Lodestar

03. Propel

04. Exist Dance

05. Wizardry

06. Moxie

Moxie LP is scheduled for April 15 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Propel” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://volruptus.bandcamp.com/album/moxie-4">Moxie by Volruptus</a>