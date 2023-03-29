Volruptus Next on Herrensauna with Album of Mutant Electro
'Moxie' LP is scheduled for April 15 release.
Volruptus will release an album on Herrensauna.
Moxie, filled with six tracks of “euphoric tension and mutant electro,” is Volruptus’ first album on the Berlin label. His previous full-lengths, 2020’s First Contact and 2016’s self-titled outing, came on Bjarki’s bbbbbb recors and Sweaty Records respectively.
We’re told to expect unruly drums, erratic arpeggios, glitchy bass, and high speeds.
Alongside Alex the Fairy and Rachel Lyn, Volruptus forms 3Ddancer. Their latest album, New Exciting Toys, came out last year.
Tracklisting
01. Anima Mundi
02. Lodestar
03. Propel
04. Exist Dance
05. Wizardry
06. Moxie
Moxie LP is scheduled for April 15 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Propel” in full below and pre-order here.