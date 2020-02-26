Volruptus Returns to Bjarki’s bbbbbb with Second Album, ‘First Contact’
Iceland’s Volruptus has unveiled his new album on Bjarki’s bbbbbb label, titled First Contact.
Volruptus, whose real name remains undisclosed, first appeared on bbbbbb in 2017 with the sold-out Homeblast EP. He’s since become a staple of the Icelandic label, appearing on its gabber and psy-trance compilations as well as with the Alien Agenda EP, out last year. Elsewhere, he’s put out material on трип and Sweaty Records, where he released his self-titled debut album in 2016.
The label has disclosed nothing about the album, other than that it demonstrates Volruptus’ “unfathomable studio abilities” across 12 stellar tracks that span countless different tempos, genres, rhythms, and sounds.
Tracklisting
A1. Tapetum Lucidum
A2. We Are the Cyborgs
A3. TOP 20 FACTS You Didn’t Know About ANCIENT CIVILIZATIONS!
B1. Chicxulub Space Rock
B2. Butt Shakin’ Freaks
B3. Top 10 BIZZARE Discoveries Science STILL Can’t Explain…
C1. First Contact
C2. Fótafimi
C3. Juggernaut Cosmonaut
D1. Hyperbóla
D2. Man In the Moon
D3. Algorithm Society
First Contact LP drops on bbbbbb on March 27 on vinyl and digitally.
Editor note: Streams will be added to this post if and when they’re made available.