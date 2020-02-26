Volruptus Returns to Bjarki’s bbbbbb with Second Album, ‘First Contact’ 'First Contact' LP drops on bbbbbb on March 27.

Iceland’s Volruptus has unveiled his new album on Bjarki’s bbbbbb label, titled First Contact.

Volruptus, whose real name remains undisclosed, first appeared on bbbbbb in 2017 with the sold-out Homeblast EP. He’s since become a staple of the Icelandic label, appearing on its gabber and psy-trance compilations as well as with the Alien Agenda EP, out last year. Elsewhere, he’s put out material on трип and Sweaty Records, where he released his self-titled debut album in 2016.

The label has disclosed nothing about the album, other than that it demonstrates Volruptus’ “unfathomable studio abilities” across 12 stellar tracks that span countless different tempos, genres, rhythms, and sounds.

Tracklisting



A1. Tapetum Lucidum

A2. We Are the Cyborgs

A3. TOP 20 FACTS You Didn’t Know About ANCIENT CIVILIZATIONS!

B1. Chicxulub Space Rock

B2. Butt Shakin’ Freaks

B3. Top 10 BIZZARE Discoveries Science STILL Can’t Explain…

C1. First Contact

C2. Fótafimi

C3. Juggernaut Cosmonaut

D1. Hyperbóla

D2. Man In the Moon

D3. Algorithm Society

First Contact LP drops on bbbbbb on March 27 on vinyl and digitally.

Editor note: Streams will be added to this post if and when they’re made available.