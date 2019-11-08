Warp Records Releases ‘WXAXRXP Sessions Sampler’ Feat. Aphex Twin, LFO, Flying Lotus, Plaid, and More 'WXAXRXP Sessions Sampler' is out now.

Warp Records has released WXAXRXP Sessions Sampler, a 10-track taster of the upcoming WXAXRXP Sessions box set featuring previously unreleased works from Aphex Twin, Flying Lotus, Kelly Moran, Boards of Canada, Oneohtrix Point Never, Bibio, LFO, Plaid, Seefeel, and Mount Kimbie.

WXAXRXP Sessions Sampler features one track from every session included in WXAXRXP Sessions box set, out November 15. Among the collection comes a previously unreleased live recording from Flying Lotus and a live band that consisted of Thundercat, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, and Ravi Coltrane. The group recorded “Golden Axe” at BBC’s Maida Vale Session in August of 2010. Aphex Twin’s rare “Slo Bird Whistle” finds a newly mastered version for this release, originally aired in 1995 when Aphex Twin played material for John Peel’s legendary BBC show Peel Sessions. Boards Of Canada share the previously unreleased track “XYZ,” also captured for their Peel Session in July 1998.

Oneohtrix Point Never’s Myriad Ensemble show their capabilities in re-interpreting studio material on a special take of “Toys 2,” recorded late last year on Los Angeles-based NPR affiliate KCRW. Other features include ADR, Kelly Moran, Eli Keszler, and Kelly Moran, who offers up a live acoustic session of “In Parallel” from this year’s WXAXRXP x NTS 30th Anniversary special. Bibio and Mount Kimbie also present content from the WXAXRXP x NTS showcase. Early Peel sessions from LFO, Seefeel, and Plaid round out this samplers release.

Celebrating Warp’s 30th anniversary, WXAXRXP Sessions features 10 specially selected sessions recorded for radio from across the history of the label, from Peel sessions in the very early days right up to the aforementioned WXAXRXP x NTS weekend.

These releases present each session in the highest quality, adorned in beautiful packaging designed by Michael Oswell, with photography by Synchrodogs; it will be available as individual vinyl and digital releases through all good record stores and as a limited one-time-pressing box set via Bleep.com from November 15, with pre-order here.

Tracklisting

01. Aphex Twin “Slo Bird Whistle” (Peel Session)

02. Bibio “Lovers Carvings” (WXAXRXP Session)

03. Boards Of Canada “XYZ” (Peel Session)

04. Flying Lotus “Golden Axe” (Maida Vale Session)

05. Kelly Moran “In Parallel” (acoustic) (WXAXRXP Session)

06. LFO “Take Control” (Peel Session)

07. Mount Kimbie “You Look Certain” (I’m Not So Sure) (feat. Andrea Balency) (WXAXRXP Session)

08. Oneohtrix Point Never “Toys 2” (KCRW Session)

09. Plaid “Elide” (Peel Session)

10. Seefeel “Vex” (Peel Session)

Streaming/ordering options for the WXAXRXP Sessions Sampler are located here, with Aphex Twins’ “Slo Bird Whistle” and Flying Lotus’ “Golden Axe” streaming below.