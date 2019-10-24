Warp Reveals New TNGHT EP 'TNGHT II' lands on November 12.

TNGHT will release their new EP, TNGHT II, on November 12 through Warp and LuckyMe.

The seven-tracker comes seven years after the duo—formed of Hudson Mohawke (a.k.a Ross Birchard) and Lunice (a.k.a Lunice Fermin Pierre II)—released their last EP, 2013’s Acrylics, after which they announced a hiatus. Since then, Hudson Mohawke shared his second album, Landern, in 2015, and Lunice dropped his debut album, CCCLX.

Last month, the duo shared “Serpent,” and they also recently completed a BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix.

Lunice explains their new collaboration: “While it doesn’t sound the same as the first record, the energy is. This could only come from us.”

Hudson Mohawke adds: “I think it’s a good indicator if something sounds weird and refreshing to us. It’s got to fuck with us a little bit when we’re listening to it.”

Tracklisting

01. Serpent

02. Dollaz

03. First Body

04. Club Finger

05. What It Is

06. I’m in a Hole

07. Gimme Summn

TNGHT II lands on November 12, with “Dollaz” and “Serpent” streaming below.