Wata Igarashi Delivers New EP of Psychedelic Techno 'New Dawn' EP is available now.

Wata Igarashi has released New Dawn, a new EP on Figure.

On his first outing for Len Faki’s Berlin label, Igarashi delivers finely detailed compositions that merge into a sound that is both dense and mesmerizing. He stacks loops on top of each other for maximum effect, building a sense of depth and connection. The EP shimmers with life, richly laden with crystalline arps and swirling synths.

Igarashi, from Japan, has previously put out work on Midgar, The Bunker New York, Bitta, and Delsin. He’s also contributed a track to XLR8R+ alongside Roman Flügel and Einzelkind. By day, he works as a sound producer and the skills he has developed through his work are reflected in his productions.

Tracklisting



01. Balance

02. Cylinder

03. New Dawn

04. Ray

New Dawn EP is available now, with a full stream below.

<a href="https://figure-music.bandcamp.com/album/new-dawn-ep">New Dawn EP by Wata Igarashi</a>