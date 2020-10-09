Watch a Dark and Poignant New Video From Ink Project The new single, which features Coreysan, lands with remixes by El Choop, Babe Roots, Gaudi, and Sivey.

Ink Project has shared the video for a new collaborative single with Bristol-based Trinidadian-born Coreysan, out now on Blind Colour.

The single, Feeding The Fire, is the first new material since 2016’s Satellite On album, and it’s the first taste of the project’s forthcoming album, Rhythm Spirit.

Drawing inspiration from The Prodigy, Bugz In The Attic, and Grace Jones, the single is a unique take on 7/4 broken-beat dub, with the groove providing a perfect framework for Coreysan’s poignant vocal delivery, which centers around “his passionate desire to never stop exploring his craft, despite the many setbacks and hardships experienced along the way,” the label explains.

Alongside the video, which was filmed in Paris by Alex Balcon and produced and edited by Jamie Chipman and Nigel Stafford, the single drops with a set of remixes from renowned reggae and dub producers Gaudi and Babe Roots, dub techno artist El Choop, and Manchester-based Soulection affiliate Sivey.

Tracklisting



01. Feeding The Fire

02. Feeding The Fire (Babe Roots Remix)

03. Feeding The Fire (El Choop Remix)

04. Feeding The Fire (Gaudi Remix)

05. Feeding The Fire (Sivey Remix)

You can find the full stream of the video below, with the single and its remixes available to purchase here.