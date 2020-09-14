Watch a Live Performance Video and Interview with Turning Jewels Into Water 'Our Reflection Adorned by Newly Formed Stars' LP is available now.

Yesterday, Turning Jewels Into Water premiered a live performance video and interview for Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center‘s Museum from Home Initiative, in partnership with Asheville Rhythm.

The video features Turning Jewels Into Water—the duo of Haitian-born drummer, DJ, educator, and electronic music artist Val Jeanty and Indian-born drummer, producer, and educator Ravish Momin—performing three tracks from their newest album, Our Reflection Adorned by Newly Formed Stars. On a setup that included digital turntables, a percussive sampler, and various live and MIDI percussion, the duo streamed in unison from two different locations, performing “Flower In Flames,” “Our Reflection Adorned by Newly Formed Stars,” and “Crushed Petals.” Following each track, both Jeanty and Momin talk on their processes, setup, and the ethos of the project with Asheville Rhythm’s River Geurgeurian.

The new album dropped last month on FPE Records and is a masterclass in rhythm, instrumentation, and sampling, touching on dub, South African gqom, and eastern rhythmic styles. The duo worked with an ensemble of musicians from around the world, including Iranian singer/daf player Kamyar Arsani (based in Washington, DC) and friend Mpho Molikeng, a master musician of South African indigenous instruments, based in Lesotho.

You can watch the live performance and interview below, with the album available for purchase here.