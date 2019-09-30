Watch a Live Track Breakdown from Suitman Jungle Point Blank takes a trip to East London to dive into Suitman Jungle's "Amen Break / Commercial Break."

Point Blank’s latest video is a track breakdown by Suitman Jungle.

In the video, Suitman Jungle details how he made his track “Amen Break / Commercial Break,” a high-energy cut that samples the original 7″ that the Amen Break derives from, the eponymous “Amen, Brother” by The Winstons.

Suitman Jungle is known for expressive and dynamic live performances and this extends to his studio where he blends electronic sampling with live drumming and vocals, all of which he describes in the video in an engaging and performative way.

You can watch the video in full below, with more on Point Blank and its courses here.