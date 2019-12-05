Watch Flying Lotus’ New Video Shot by Jack Begert 'Flamagra' LP is available now via Warp Records.

Flying Lotus has delivered a new visual set to “Black Balloons Reprise,” taken from his most recent album, Flamagra.

The video, directed by Jack Begert, follows FlyLo collaborator Denzel Curry as he takes a surreal ride through South Los Angeles, completing the final chapter of the “Black Balloons” trilogy which includes the Miami native’s own “Black Balloons” and “The Blackest Balloon.” Against the city’s signature palm trees and freeways, black balloons rise to the sky as Curry and FlyLo are engulfed in supernatural imagery.

Speaking on the process, Begert praised the musicians’ vision as the creative impetus behind the video: “This is such a special project to me because it’s rare to work with an artist like Flying Lotus that truly has no creative boundaries. The same goes for Denzel. The two of them build such distinctive worlds with their visuals—I had a great time blending them together.”

Flamagra is available now via Warp Records.