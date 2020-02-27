We Are Giving Away Over $10k Worth of Packages to Lake Tahoe’s Altus Festival Rhadoo, Derek Carter, Sugarhill Gang, Mr. G (Live), Bonobo, and more are set to play at Heavenly Resort.

Announced this year as a key event of Tahoe South’s Spring Loaded campaign, Altus Festival is a four-day, multi-venue, slope-to-club music festival taking place across the renowned Heavenly Mountain Resort—the only ski resort in North America to span across two states (California and Nevada). With over four unique stages on offer spanning house, techno, old-school hip-hop, and more beat-driven styles, Altus is not one to be missed.

The inaugural year will host performances and showcases from over fifty international artists, including Rhadoo, Derek Carter, Sugarhill Gang, Lee Burridge, Mr. G (Live), Bonobo, WhoMadeWho, DJ Three, Behrouz, Atish, Ryan Crosson, Jason Kendig (a.k.a. Honey Soundsystem), Shaun Reeves, Ricoshëi, Robag Wruhme, No Regular Play, Jay Tripwire, Doc Martin, Doormen On Vacation (John Aquaviva, Roland Leesker & Phillipp Jung), Droog/Culprit, Mr. C, and many more.

XLR8R will also host an XLR8R+ stage, alongside a selection of internationally recognized brands, including Visionquest, Dialogue, Sunset Sound System, Do Not Sit by Behrouz, Pink Mammoth, Listed + Flash, and more.

You can find out more information about the festival, including accommodation, ski/snowboard, and festival packages, here.