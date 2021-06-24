We Have Three Mini-Synths Custom Made by ZOUJ to Give to XLR8R+ Subscribers We're celebrating the release of his new single, "Lefty," out now on City Slang.

XLR8R is offering XLR8R+ subscribers the chance to win a mini-synth designed by French-Moroccan-American producer ZOUJ, real name Adam Abdelkader Lenox, in celebration of “Lefty,” a funk-filled intoxicating pop track available now on City Slang.

“Lefty” is the latest taste of Lenox’s debut mixtape, TAGAT, which is set to drop on June 29. The full release collates a handful of previous singles with a collection of new tracks. Its name means “curse” in Tamazight, a family of languages spoken by people in the Atlas Mountains.

Sonically, the release features an experimental sound palette that combines tough, in-your-face percussion with silky synth lines—many of which are created with custom-made analog synthesizers—and catchy pop-style hooks. “I’m trying to make my machines sound human by emulating errors, randomness, and tempo ups-and-downs, while I’m trying my best as a human to sound like a machine,” Lenox tells XLR8R.

To be in the running to win, subscribers need to email their full name to xlr8r.plus@xlr8r.com with “ZOUJ Giveaway” as the subject line. For those who haven’t yet subscribed, you can do so HERE. Each name will be assigned a number and chosen using a random number generator, with winners notified via email next Friday, July 2. Subscribers are eligible for one synth only.

You can stream “Lefty” in full via the player below, with the mixtape available for pre-order here. Photos of the synths can also be found below.